Embrace Life's Fleeting Beauty: A Tribute to Friendship and Presence

In a poignant essay, Suvir Saran opens with the evocative strains of 'Lag Ja Gale,' a melody that captures the fragility of life. The song, he reveals, was the anthem of his late friend, designer Rohit Bal. Such was Bal's zest for life that his every moment seemed acutely aware of life's transience.

Saran fondly recounts time spent with Bal, affectionately known as Gudda, who he describes as a beacon of creativity and vibrancy. Alongside his mother, Sunita Saran, who epitomizes grace and giving, these two individuals were cornerstones in Saran's world, offering contrasting yet harmonious guidance.

Bal's legacy, vivid through his fashion label, contrasts the stark reality of his absence. Suvir reflects on the ephemeral nature of life, urging us to cherish presence and connection over material goals. Citing personal memories, he advocates for an appreciation of life's imperfections and the celebration of love and camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)