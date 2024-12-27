Left Menu

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Returns: A Cinematic Time Capsule

The iconic film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is set for a theatrical re-release on January 3, 2025. Originally released in 2013, this beloved romantic comedy produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji, charmed audiences with its timeless story and memorable music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:36 IST
Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is making a grand return to cinemas on January 3, 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film initially captivated audiences upon its release in 2013.

This beloved romantic comedy will screen across 140 PVR INOX Cinemas in 46 cities, anticipated by both Gen Z viewers and nostalgic millennials. The film's director, Mukerji, describes it as a second child, one of his proudest achievements, despite its imperfections.

The plot unfolds around four friends, with music that captured hearts worldwide, including hits like 'Badtameez Dil' and 'Kabira'. A timeless tale of adventure and friendship, it continues to strike a chord with new generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

