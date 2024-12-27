Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Returns: A Cinematic Time Capsule

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is making a grand return to cinemas on January 3, 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film initially captivated audiences upon its release in 2013.

This beloved romantic comedy will screen across 140 PVR INOX Cinemas in 46 cities, anticipated by both Gen Z viewers and nostalgic millennials. The film's director, Mukerji, describes it as a second child, one of his proudest achievements, despite its imperfections.

The plot unfolds around four friends, with music that captured hearts worldwide, including hits like 'Badtameez Dil' and 'Kabira'. A timeless tale of adventure and friendship, it continues to strike a chord with new generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)