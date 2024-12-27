Left Menu

Katrina Kaif's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Salman Khan Amid Star-Studded Celebrations

Katrina Kaif extends a warm birthday wish to Salman Khan, who celebrated with family, friends, and industry peers. The actor's birthday coincided with his niece's, prompting a joint celebration. On the professional front, Salman gears up for the release of 'Sikandar' in Eid 2025, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish Salman Khan a special birthday, sending warm regards to the superstar. "Happiest Birthday @beingsalmankhan. May all the wonderful things of life be with you this year and always," she wrote, signifying their long-standing friendship.

The duo has co-starred in numerous films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Bharat, Yuvvraaj, Hello, and Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor was also showered with birthday wishes from fellow actors Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan. Ajay Devgn shared a playful post, calling it "Best birthday wishes from Singham to Chulbul," a nod to their celebrated roles in Singham and Dabangg.

Salman's long-time bodyguard, Shera, expressed his allegiance on Instagram, sharing a photo and captioning it with "Mere MAALIK ka birthday hai. Love MAALIK." The Dabangg actor celebrated his birthday at a midnight event at his sister Arpita's home, joined by family and friends. The day holds dual importance as it is also his niece Ayat Sharma's birthday, adding to the festive mood.

Pictures from the occasion highlight Salman cutting a cake surrounded by his loved ones. Professionally, Khan anticipates leading the film 'Sikandar' directed by A.R. Murugadoss, releasing on Eid 2025, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier, Salman shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the movie's set, expressing enthusiasm for the project on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna's involvement in 'Sikandar' was officially announced by the production house in May 2024, amplifying anticipation about the cinematic venture. On Instagram, Rashmika shared her excitement, stating her gratitude for joining the project. Alongside 'Sikandar,' Khan is lined up for the release of 'Kick 2' in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

