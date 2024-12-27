Allu Arjun's Legal Battle: The Tragic Stampede Case
Renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun is entangled in a legal case concerning a fatal stampede at a movie premiere for 'Pushpa-2'. Charged as accused number 11, his bail plea is set for December 30th. The incident resulted in one death and prompted a case against Arjun and others.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun is currently embroiled in a legal case following a tragedy that unfolded during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa-2'.
The incident resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman during a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.
A local court is set to hear Arjun's bail plea, with proceedings postponed to December 30th.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Family Feud: Murder Charge Against Veteran Telugu Actor Mohan Babu
Legal Battle Intensifies: Bail Plea for Detained Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das
Delhi High Court Deliberates on Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea
Telugu actor Allu Arjun taken for questioning by police over woman's death during 'Pushpa 2' screening.
Telugu actor Allu Arjun arrested by police over woman's death during 'Pushpa 2' screening.