Allu Arjun's Legal Battle: The Tragic Stampede Case

Renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun is entangled in a legal case concerning a fatal stampede at a movie premiere for 'Pushpa-2'. Charged as accused number 11, his bail plea is set for December 30th. The incident resulted in one death and prompted a case against Arjun and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:19 IST
Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun is currently embroiled in a legal case following a tragedy that unfolded during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa-2'.

The incident resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman during a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

A local court is set to hear Arjun's bail plea, with proceedings postponed to December 30th.

