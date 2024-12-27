Allu Arjun's Legal Battle: The Tragic Stampede Case

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun is currently embroiled in a legal case following a tragedy that unfolded during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa-2'.

The incident resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman during a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

A local court is set to hear Arjun's bail plea, with proceedings postponed to December 30th.

(With inputs from agencies.)