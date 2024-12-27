Left Menu

Moments That Made Us Smile in 2024

In 2024, amidst global challenges, stories emerged that spread joy and inspiration. From Moo Deng, the Internet's beloved pygmy hippo, to Snoop Dogg's unique Olympics commentary and an octogenarian rap group in South Korea, these tales remind us of positivity. A toddler artist, surfing churchgoers, and a solar eclipse added to these uplifting moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:01 IST
In a tumultuous world, 2024 offered moments of joy and inspiration with stories capturing hearts worldwide. The year saw a variety of uplifting events, from the rise of an adorable pygmy hippo named Moo Deng in Thailand to captivating Olympic commentary by Snoop Dogg.

Adding to the delight, an octogenarian rap group in South Korea shattered stereotypes, and a record-setting toddler artist in Ghana showed creativity knows no age limits. A unique church in Portugal where parishioners surf before worship showcased innovative spiritual connections.

The natural wonder of a total solar eclipse united millions in awe, demonstrating the simple pleasures of life. These stories remind us that amidst difficulties, joy and positivity continue to shine through.

(With inputs from agencies.)

