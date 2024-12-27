Moments That Made Us Smile in 2024

In a tumultuous world, 2024 offered moments of joy and inspiration with stories capturing hearts worldwide. The year saw a variety of uplifting events, from the rise of an adorable pygmy hippo named Moo Deng in Thailand to captivating Olympic commentary by Snoop Dogg.

Adding to the delight, an octogenarian rap group in South Korea shattered stereotypes, and a record-setting toddler artist in Ghana showed creativity knows no age limits. A unique church in Portugal where parishioners surf before worship showcased innovative spiritual connections.

The natural wonder of a total solar eclipse united millions in awe, demonstrating the simple pleasures of life. These stories remind us that amidst difficulties, joy and positivity continue to shine through.

