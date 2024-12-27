IREDA Pays Homage to Former Prime Minister Singh
Employees and officials at the state-owned IREDA paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Led by CMD Pradip Kumar Das, the tribute included a two-minute silence and recognition of Singh's impactful leadership and inspiring wisdom.
State-owned IREDA officials paid tribute to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92, on Friday.
The board of directors and company officials observed a two-minute silence in respect for the influential leader.
IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das highlighted Singh's lasting impact, stating his leadership and wisdom continue to inspire efforts towards national progress, extending condolences and prayers to Singh's family.
