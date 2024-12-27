Left Menu

IREDA Pays Homage to Former Prime Minister Singh

Employees and officials at the state-owned IREDA paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Led by CMD Pradip Kumar Das, the tribute included a two-minute silence and recognition of Singh's impactful leadership and inspiring wisdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:25 IST
IREDA Pays Homage to Former Prime Minister Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned IREDA officials paid tribute to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92, on Friday.

The board of directors and company officials observed a two-minute silence in respect for the influential leader.

IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das highlighted Singh's lasting impact, stating his leadership and wisdom continue to inspire efforts towards national progress, extending condolences and prayers to Singh's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024