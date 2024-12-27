Left Menu

An Unforgettable Year: Notable Figures Lost in 2024

2024 witnessed the passing of several influential figures. O.J. Simpson, known for his 'trial of the century,' died in April. Other notable losses include political figures like Alexei Navalny, business leaders like Ratan Tata, athletes like Pete Rose, and entertainment legends like Quincy Jones and James Earl Jones.

Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:58 IST
The year 2024 marked the end of an era for many notable figures across various fields, including politics, entertainment, and sports. One of the most discussed passings was that of O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star whose controversial acquittal in a double murder case became a global media frenzy. Simpson's death in April closed the chapter on a life marred by legal and public scrutiny.

In the realm of politics, Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, passed away in February. His unyielding stance against corruption marked him as a prominent figure in Russian opposition politics. Other significant losses include Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, and Vietnamese leader Nguyen Phu Trong.

The world of business bid farewell to influential leaders such as Ratan Tata, the renowned Indian industrialist, and Bernard 'Bernie' Marcus, co-founder of The Home Depot. In sports, legends like Pete Rose and Dikembe Mutombo were mourned, and the arts world lost icons like Quincy Jones and James Earl Jones, leaving a rich legacy of cultural contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

