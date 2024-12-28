Left Menu

Kashmir's Winter Magic: First Snowfall Brings Relief and Delight

After a long dry spell, Kashmir experienced its first snowfall of the season, bringing joy to residents and tourists. This snowfall, spurred by a western disturbance, was welcomed for its positive impact on tourism, agriculture, and local morale. However, it also disrupted road and air traffic in the region.

Srinagar | Updated: 28-12-2024 00:02 IST
Srinagar and the surrounding areas in Kashmir experienced their first snowfall of the season on Friday, bringing an end to a prolonged dry spell. This eagerly anticipated weather change, influenced by a western disturbance, saw light to moderate snowfall across most parts of the region, including the plains, according to local officials.

The snowfall's arrival brought much-needed relief for residents who had been dealing with raised concerns over low water levels and energy shortages, prompting optimism for positive impacts on tourism and agriculture. Locals and tourists alike expressed their excitement, capturing moments in photos and words of delight.

Despite the snowfall's benefits, it resulted in the closure of critical travel routes like the Srinagar-Leh Highway and Mughal Road, affecting both road and air traffic. By Friday evening, efforts were underway to clear stranded vehicles and resume movement, though several flights were canceled due to poor visibility and ice accretion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

