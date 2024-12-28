Clash of Creative Titans: Kher and Mehta's Cinematic Showdown

In a dramatic turn of events, veteran actor Anupam Kher and director Hansal Mehta have exchanged sharp words concerning their film, 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. The dispute was ignited when Mehta endorsed a journalist's critique labeling the 2019 political drama as misleading about former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Journalist Vir Sanghvi branded the film as one of the worst Hindi movies ever, instigating a reaction from Mehta, who seemed to agree wholeheartedly. The movie, which cast Kher as Singh and highlighted political dynamics under Singh's leadership, was defended fiercely by Kher, who accused Mehta of hypocrisy given his prior involvement as creative director.

While Mehta lamented his participation and expressed regret, Kher accused him of double standards. The back-and-forth continued with both men reflecting on the nature of artistic responsibility, stoking further debate amongst film and political observers.

