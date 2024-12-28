Left Menu

School Hostel Event Sparks Controversy Amid State Mourning

A government school hostel in Madhya Pradesh held a celebratory event during a state mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. A show-cause notice was issued to the warden for organizing a colourful function despite the mourning period. The event's video went viral, prompting official scrutiny.

Updated: 28-12-2024 19:19 IST
  Country:
  • India

A celebratory event at a government school hostel has sparked controversy, as it coincided with a state mourning period for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh, where a seven-day mourning was declared following Singh's passing in Delhi on Thursday night.

The event, held at a girl's residential school hostel in Dhar district, drew attention after videos surfaced on social media showing students and staff dancing to film songs. The incident has led to the issuance of a show-cause notice to the hostel's in-charge warden.

Ramesh Nigwal, assistant project coordinator for girls' education, stated that the warden has been asked to provide a satisfactory explanation within three days, failing which further action will be taken. The incident is under investigation by senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

