Excavation Unearths Ancient Stepwell Amidst Tensions in Sambhal

An ongoing excavation in the Sambhal district's Chandausi municipality aims to reveal an ancient stepwell, currently concealed beneath modern encroachments. Municipal executive officer Krishna Kumar Sonkar reported progress on the project, now eight days in.

Sonkar disclosed that uncovering the structure requires careful manual labor to avoid damaging the historic relic. Encroaching buildings are slated for removal as they violate laws protecting archaeological sites. The Archaeological Survey of India oversees the excavation process.

Sambhal recently experienced unrest, where a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid led to violent clashes, resulting in casualties and arrests. This conflict arose from claims that the mosque site once hosted a Hindu temple, heightening local tensions.

