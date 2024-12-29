Left Menu

Ram Temple Construction Progress Accelerates with New Timelines

The construction work at the Ram Janmabhoomi site is advancing, with Chairman Nripendra Mishra reviewing progress. Key deadlines have been set for projects including the temple pond, corridors, and several new temples. Entries and roads within the temple grounds are scheduled to be finished by March, aligning with Ramnavami celebrations.

Ayodhya | Updated: 29-12-2024 00:11 IST
  • India

In the latest updates on the Ram Janmabhoomi project, Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee, reviewed ongoing works on Saturday.

During a meeting with representatives from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, L&T, and Tata Consulting Engineers, significant developments were discussed, along with setting new deadlines for completion.

Key goals include completing the pond, temple corridors, and various entry gates by March, aiming to finalize these by the Hindu festival Ramnavami.

