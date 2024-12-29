Ram Temple Construction Progress Accelerates with New Timelines

In the latest updates on the Ram Janmabhoomi project, Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee, reviewed ongoing works on Saturday.

During a meeting with representatives from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, L&T, and Tata Consulting Engineers, significant developments were discussed, along with setting new deadlines for completion.

Key goals include completing the pond, temple corridors, and various entry gates by March, aiming to finalize these by the Hindu festival Ramnavami.

(With inputs from agencies.)