Sikhs Unite for Harmony at Singapore's Naam Ras Fair

Over 10,000 Sikhs gathered in Singapore for the Naam Ras, a four-day event promoting community and understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:24 IST
In a significant display of cultural unity, more than 10,000 Sikhs gathered in Singapore for the Naam Ras festival, aimed at fostering community harmony and understanding. This four-day cultural extravaganza concluded with notable attendance from government ministers and interfaith representatives.

Singapore's Law and Home Minister K Shanmugam, alongside Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy bin Mohamad, graced the event, which welcomed a diverse mix of attendees representing various faiths. The festival ran from December 26 to 29 and included a series of cultural and religious exhibitions.

The festival's events, organized by the Singapore Sikh community, saw participation from global Sikh populations, emphasizing the thriving cultural ties with their ancestral roots. Performances featured traditional Sikh music, live dramas, and exhibitions on Sikh history, offering attendees insight into the rich tapestry of the Sikh faith.

