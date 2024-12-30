Magnus Carlsen Returns to World Blitz Chess Championship After Dress Code Controversy

Magnus Carlsen, the world's top-ranked chess player, is poised to make a comeback in the World Blitz Chess Championship after a change in FIDE's dress code policy.

Carlsen was initially disqualified from the Rapid event for wearing jeans, deemed inappropriate under strict tournament regulations. He was fined USD 200 before FIDE revised the rules, allowing certain relaxations.

Carlsen decided to return after positive talks with FIDE officials, including the organization's president, Arkady Dvorkovich, and vice president, Viswanathan Anand. This move is anticipated to boost the championship's appeal in New York.

