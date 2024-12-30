Left Menu

Magnus Carlsen Returns to World Blitz Chess Championship After Dress Code Controversy

Magnus Carlsen, world number one, is set to rejoin the World Blitz Chess Championship after a dress code alteration by FIDE. Previously disqualified for attire issues, the chess governing body now allows jeans, conditional on elegant adherence to the dress code, as Carlsen looks to defend his title.

Updated: 30-12-2024 10:44 IST
Magnus Carlsen, the world's top-ranked chess player, is poised to make a comeback in the World Blitz Chess Championship after a change in FIDE's dress code policy.

Carlsen was initially disqualified from the Rapid event for wearing jeans, deemed inappropriate under strict tournament regulations. He was fined USD 200 before FIDE revised the rules, allowing certain relaxations.

Carlsen decided to return after positive talks with FIDE officials, including the organization's president, Arkady Dvorkovich, and vice president, Viswanathan Anand. This move is anticipated to boost the championship's appeal in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

