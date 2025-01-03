Left Menu

Tribute to a Trailblazer: Celebrating Savitribai Phule's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, recognizing her contributions as a leading figure in women's empowerment and education reform. Married to fellow reformer Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai was India's first female teacher, especially known for advocating education for deprived women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, highlighting her transformative role in education and social reform. Phule, a member of a marginalized community, is celebrated as a pioneer of women's empowerment in India.

Modi classified her as a beacon of inspiration in a post on social media platform X, underscoring her enduring influence on contemporary efforts to improve the quality of life across the nation.

Savitribai, who married notable reformer Jyotiba Phule, was born in 1831 in Maharashtra. Her groundbreaking work as India's first woman teacher focused on educating women from underprivileged groups during a time when such efforts were largely taboo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

