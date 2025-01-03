Tribute to a Trailblazer: Celebrating Savitribai Phule's Legacy

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, highlighting her transformative role in education and social reform. Phule, a member of a marginalized community, is celebrated as a pioneer of women's empowerment in India.

Modi classified her as a beacon of inspiration in a post on social media platform X, underscoring her enduring influence on contemporary efforts to improve the quality of life across the nation.

Savitribai, who married notable reformer Jyotiba Phule, was born in 1831 in Maharashtra. Her groundbreaking work as India's first woman teacher focused on educating women from underprivileged groups during a time when such efforts were largely taboo.

