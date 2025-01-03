Temple Traditions Clash: Unity Amidst Shirtless Debate

The controversy surrounding the practice of male devotees removing their shirts before entering Hindu temples has brought attention to the importance of unity among the community, according to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Nateshan. He urged that such traditions should not cause divisions among Hindus.

The debate was initially sparked by Sivagiri Mutt president Swami Satchidananda's statement, advocating for temples to allow shirt-wearing male devotees. This move found support from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who endorsed such changes in line with contemporary times, prompting dissent from leaders like NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, who warned against governmental interference.

The issue has led to a broader discussion involving various temple authorities and religious leaders. Kerala Yogakshema Sabha president Akkeeramon Kalidasan Bhattathiripad and Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prashanth voiced that changes in temple customs should be driven by discussions involving all stakeholders, highlighting the need for consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)