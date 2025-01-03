Left Menu

Temple Rituals Debate: A Clash of Tradition and Progress in Kerala

The debate over temple rituals in Kerala intensifies, with CPI(M) leader M V Govindan criticizing the Nair Service Society's stance on preserving traditional customs. The issue has sparked discussions among various community leaders, highlighting the tension between tradition and modernity in religious practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:19 IST
Srikrishna Janmasthan Temple Image Credit:

The debate over temple rituals in Kerala has reached new heights, as CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan criticized statements made by G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS). Nair advocated for preserving age-old customs and rituals in temples, a stance that Govindan sharply opposed.

Govindan pointed out that NSS founder Mannathu Padmanabhan was known for his social reforms, fighting against obsolete rituals. The remarks came amid sharp criticism from Nair over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's support for Sivagiri Mutt chief Swami Satchidananda’s suggestion to allow male devotees to wear shirts in temples.

While some community leaders, like Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam general secretary Vellappally Nateshan, urged unity among Hindus, others, including Kerala Yogakshema Sabha president Akkeeramon Kalidasan Bhattathiripad, emphasized that decisions about temple practices should rest with religious authorities, not political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

