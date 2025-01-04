Left Menu

Zendaya Reveals Heatstroke Scare While Filming 'Dune: Part Two'

Zendaya experienced a heatstroke on the set of 'Dune: Part Two' in Jordan due to dehydration. Filming in a remote desert location, she avoided drinking water to prevent long bathroom breaks in cumbersome costumes. The incident taught her the importance of hydration during demanding film shoots.

Actor Zendaya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent interview with W Magazine, acclaimed actor Zendaya recounted a frightening health incident while filming 'Dune: Part Two' in the harsh desert landscape of Jordan. The actress described succumbing to heatstroke during production, attributed to her decision to limit water intake amidst the challenges of the remote setting.

Zendaya explained the logistical difficulties faced on set, with access to bathrooms requiring a significant walk and burdened by elaborate costumes. The fear of dealing with such practicalities led her to minimize hydration, which ultimately resulted in severe dehydration and a heat-related illness.

The actor, who stars as Chani in the 'Dune' series, admits that the experience was a stark lesson in the necessity of regular hydration. Despite the demanding conditions, Zendaya remains eager to continue with the franchise, hinting at interest in a third installment based on 'Dune Messiah.'

