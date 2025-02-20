Left Menu

Heartfelt Support for Saira Rahman Amid Health Scare

Saira Rahman, ex-wife of music composer AR Rahman, underwent surgery following a medical emergency. She has expressed gratitude to her well-wishers, including family and friends, and requested privacy during her recovery. Saira and AR Rahman had announced their separation last November after 29 years of marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Saira Rahman, former spouse of renowned composer AR Rahman, faced a medical crisis requiring immediate hospitalization and subsequent surgery. Her legal representative, Vandana Shah, issued a statement on her behalf.

Throughout this period of recovery, Saira Rahman has voiced her heartfelt gratitude towards her family, including AR Rahman, sound designer Resul Pookutty and his partner Shadia, for their unwavering support. She seeks privacy as she focuses on healing.

The couple, who officially announced their separation last year, share three children. Saira's appreciation extends to all well-wishers, as she remains determined for a swift and complete recovery, buoyed by the encouragement and kindness she has received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

