Jordan and Syria Unite to Combat Border Threats

In a significant move towards regional stability, Jordan's King Abdullah and Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa have agreed to collaborate on securing their shared border against the threats of arms and drug trafficking, as stated by officials.

During a meeting in Amman, Jordan's King condemned an Israeli attack on southern Damascus and areas near the Jordanian border, actions he described as troublesome in the ongoing context of Israeli assaults on Syrian military sites. The importance of joint efforts and exchange of intelligence in border security and in stopping contraband was emphasized, after Jordan has long dealt with smuggling issues rooted in the tenure of Bashar al-Assad.

Blaming pro-Iranian militias active during Assad's rule for the smuggling problems, Sharaa vowed to tackle these issues. His meeting in Jordan follows diplomatic visits to Saudi Arabia and Turkey since assuming presidency post his role in deposing Assad. The Jordanian government has pledged support in Syria's redevelopment while urging a stable political transition for Syria's future.

