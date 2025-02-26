Left Menu

Jordan and Syria Unite to Combat Border Threats

Jordan's King Abdullah and Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa pledged cooperation to secure their border and curb arms and drug trafficking. They condemned recent Israeli strikes on Syrian military targets. Sharaa's relationship-building visit aims to stabilize Syria, seeking a peaceful transition amid widespread challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:34 IST
Jordan and Syria Unite to Combat Border Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards regional stability, Jordan's King Abdullah and Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa have agreed to collaborate on securing their shared border against the threats of arms and drug trafficking, as stated by officials.

During a meeting in Amman, Jordan's King condemned an Israeli attack on southern Damascus and areas near the Jordanian border, actions he described as troublesome in the ongoing context of Israeli assaults on Syrian military sites. The importance of joint efforts and exchange of intelligence in border security and in stopping contraband was emphasized, after Jordan has long dealt with smuggling issues rooted in the tenure of Bashar al-Assad.

Blaming pro-Iranian militias active during Assad's rule for the smuggling problems, Sharaa vowed to tackle these issues. His meeting in Jordan follows diplomatic visits to Saudi Arabia and Turkey since assuming presidency post his role in deposing Assad. The Jordanian government has pledged support in Syria's redevelopment while urging a stable political transition for Syria's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025