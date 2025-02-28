Pope Francis' Health Scare: Battling Double Pneumonia
Pope Francis, hospitalized for two weeks with double pneumonia, is currently resting after showing improvement. Initially admitted for bronchitis, his condition escalated due to a history of lung issues. Despite a complex clinical picture, there have been no recent respiratory crises, offering some hope for recovery.
Pope Francis has been hospitalized for two weeks, grappling with double pneumonia, as confirmed by the Vatican on Friday. The 86-year-old pontiff is now resting comfortably after another peaceful night.
Initially admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 for what was thought to be bronchitis, tests later revealed a more severe condition. Despite an improvement in his health, his prognosis remains uncertain due to longstanding lung issues.
The Vatican reported Francis experienced a 'prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis' last Saturday, but he has not suffered any further incidents since then, adding a note of cautious optimism to his recovery process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
