Pope Francis' Health Scare: Battling Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis has been hospitalized for two weeks, grappling with double pneumonia, as confirmed by the Vatican on Friday. The 86-year-old pontiff is now resting comfortably after another peaceful night.

Initially admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 for what was thought to be bronchitis, tests later revealed a more severe condition. Despite an improvement in his health, his prognosis remains uncertain due to longstanding lung issues.

The Vatican reported Francis experienced a 'prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis' last Saturday, but he has not suffered any further incidents since then, adding a note of cautious optimism to his recovery process.

(With inputs from agencies.)