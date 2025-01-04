Celebrated Filmmaker Jeff Baena Passes Away at 47

Renowned filmmaker Jeff Baena, most celebrated for his work on 'Life After Beth', 'Joshy', and 'The Little Hours', has passed away at the age of 47. A spokesperson confirmed the tragic news, with his body discovered last Friday at a Los Angeles residence according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. Details surrounding his cause of death have yet to be disclosed.

Baena was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, who notably starred in his movies, including 'The Little Hours', a 2017 black comedy set in a 14th-century convent, and 'Life After Beth'. Originating from Miami, Baena pursued his passion for filmmaking at New York University before relocating to Los Angeles to launch his career in the entertainment industry.

Baena's impressive directing portfolio includes the 2022 dark comedy, 'Spin Me Round', featuring Allison Brie who also co-penned the screenplay, and 'Joshy', a dramedy starring Thomas Middleditch, Adam Pally, and Nick Kroll. A fruitful collaboration with Brie also resulted in the psychological drama 'Horse Girl' in 2020. Baena co-wrote the existential comedy 'I Heart Huckabees' in 2004. His films, showcased at festivals like Sundance and South by Southwest, were distributed by notable companies such as Netflix, IFC, and Lionsgate.

Baena leaves behind a loving family, including his wife Plaza, his mother Barbara Stern, stepfather Roger Stern, father Scott Baena, and stepmother Michele Baena.

