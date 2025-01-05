Left Menu

Dinesh Vijan Predicts Bright Future for Hindi Cinema with Ambitious Releases

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, head of Maddock Films, anticipates a prosperous year for Hindi cinema. Despite Bollywood's challenges in 2024, Vijan remains optimistic due to the promising releases on the horizon, including 'Sky Force.' He advocates for industry unity and a focus on storytelling evolution.

Updated: 05-01-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:13 IST
Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan from Maddock Films envisions a robust year for Hindi cinema with exciting releases planned for 2025. Despite Bollywood's lackluster performance recently, Vijan believes in the industry's resilience and its capacity to learn swiftly.

Vijan is enthusiastic about his new film 'Sky Force,' exploring India's first airstrike. During the trailer launch, he expressed optimism about Bollywood's future, crediting meticulous scriptwriting as a crucial strength that could spark a revival in the industry.

Addressing the perception of Bollywood's selective audience focus, Vijan emphasized industry solidarity and cross-regional cooperation, aiming for greater recognition of Hindi cinema on the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

