Tragedy Strikes: Hollywood Mourns Jeffrey Baena

Renowned Hollywood screenwriter and director Jeffrey Baena, known for works such as 'Life of Beth' and 'Horse Girl,' has tragically died by suicide at the age of 47. Reports from the Los Angeles county medical examiner, released over the weekend, confirmed the cause of death as hanging.

Baena, a key figure in the film industry, was married to acclaimed actor Aubrey Plaza, famous for her role in 'Parks and Recreation.' His death occurred at his residence on January 3, leaving the Hollywood community in mourning.

In addition to his directorial successes, Baena co-wrote the film 'I Heart Huckabees'. Plaza, his wife, has recently appeared in notable projects like Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' and the series 'The White Lotus.'

(With inputs from agencies.)