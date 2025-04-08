Left Menu

The End of Trump's Market Safeguard?

Recent tariff policies by U.S. President Donald Trump have triggered a major stock market decline, raising questions about his tolerance for market losses. The phenomenon known as the 'Trump put,' or the belief in presidential support for stock prices, is facing skepticism as investors wonder if relief will eventually come.

Updated: 08-04-2025 15:35 IST
Investors are in a quandary over President Donald Trump's stance on the stock market following his latest tariff policies, which have led to a sharp market downturn of over 10% on Wall Street. As losses mount, questions are emerging about the continued existence of the so-called 'Trump put'—a belief in Trump's backing of the market.

Once considered a cornerstone of Trump's presidency, the 'Trump put' now appears to be dissipating. The market's sharp decline serves as a wake-up call for investors, questioning whether Trump's policies will eventually turn the tide for equities through potential trade deal rollbacks.

With the economic climate growing trepidatious amidst tariff-induced market falls, the Federal Reserve's hesitance to cut interest rates compounds the uncertainty further. Both the Fed and the administration face pressure over how to stabilize the situation while maintaining policy agendas.

