Tata Steel Honored as 2025 Steel Sustainability Champion

Tata Steel has achieved the prestigious title of Steel Sustainability Champion for 2025, as announced by the World Steel Association. This recognition cements Tata Steel's dedication to sustainable practices within the industry.

At the Special General Meeting of Worldsteel held in Sydney, the list of 2025 Steel Sustainability Champions was unveiled. Among these was Tata Steel, highlighting its role in advancing responsible business practices and cutting-edge steelmaking technologies.

CEO T V Narendran expressed pride in the accolade, crediting it to the company's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. The selection process involves stringent criteria, including adherence to the Worldsteel Sustainability Charter and metrics like material efficiency and employee training.

(With inputs from agencies.)