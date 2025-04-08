Tata Steel Honored as 2025 Steel Sustainability Champion

Left Menu

Tata Steel has been named a Steel Sustainability Champion for 2025 by Worldsteel, recognizing its commitment to sustainable steelmaking. CEO T V Narendran emphasized the firm's dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility. The selection criteria include environmental, social, and governance accountability, as well as Life Cycle Inventory data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel has achieved the prestigious title of Steel Sustainability Champion for 2025, as announced by the World Steel Association. This recognition cements Tata Steel's dedication to sustainable practices within the industry.

At the Special General Meeting of Worldsteel held in Sydney, the list of 2025 Steel Sustainability Champions was unveiled. Among these was Tata Steel, highlighting its role in advancing responsible business practices and cutting-edge steelmaking technologies.

CEO T V Narendran expressed pride in the accolade, crediting it to the company's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. The selection process involves stringent criteria, including adherence to the Worldsteel Sustainability Charter and metrics like material efficiency and employee training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

