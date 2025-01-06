Left Menu

Madonna Sparks Marriage Rumors and Teases New Music

Madonna ignites speculation about marriage with boyfriend Akeem Morris after flaunting a diamond ring. She also hints at new music for 2025, collaborating with Stuart Price. Despite not confirming romance publicly, their social media presence is undeniable.

Madonna (Photo/Instagram/@madonna). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

International pop icon Madonna has stirred the entertainment world with rumors of her impending marriage to boyfriend Akeem Morris, fueled by photos showcasing a large diamond ring on her left hand. E News has reported sightings of the couple together, further amplifying the buzz.

In a series of Instagram snapshots, Madonna appeared alongside Akeem, with captions celebrating love, family, and bravery. Among the images was a touching moment where the Jamaican soccer player embraced and kissed the Grammy-winning artist.

Despite the lack of official confirmation from the couple, their social media activity suggests a close bond, as evidenced by Madonna's recent post tagging jewelry designer Julie Y Kim. While the marriage rumors circulate, Madonna has also teased fans with news of a new music release slated for 2025, marking a reunion with her longtime collaborator Stuart Price.

(With inputs from agencies.)

