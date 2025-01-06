Star-Studded 82nd Golden Globes Kick Off 2025 Awards Season

Left Menu

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards unfolded at the Beverly Hilton, bringing Hollywood's elite to celebrate cinema and TV's finest. Cate Blanchett shone in a gold gown, while Viola Davis and Ted Danson received top honors. Indian film 'All We Imagine As Light' snagged key nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:15 IST
Cate Blanchett (Photo/Instagram/@goldenglobes). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood's finest gathered at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, heralding the start of the 2025 awards season. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the prestigious event, which drew top-tier celebrities from the film and TV industries.

The red carpet was a hub of excitement as stars such as Angelina Jolie, Cynthia Erivo, and Glen Powell arrived, wearing a dazzling array of fashion. The evening set the stage for celebrating the past year's cinematic and television achievements with memorable fashion moments and high-profile attendees.

A standout moment belonged to Cate Blanchett, who captivated in a gold Louis Vuitton gown with a cape-style bodice, previously seen at the Cannes Film Festival. Blanchett, nominated for her role in 'Disclaimer,' was among many big names honored. The ceremony also spotlighted Indian film 'All We Imagine As Light' with notable nominations, signifying its international impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

