Indian Film 'All We Imagine As Light' Shines at Global Festivals

In a notable showing at the Golden Globes, director Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' was nominated for two major awards. Although it fell short in the Best Director and Best Non-English Motion Picture categories, its presence marked a significant moment for Indian cinema.

The movie, which focuses on the lives of two Malayali nurses and their friend in Mumbai, has been a collaborative effort between Indian and French filmmakers. Despite its loss to Brady Corbet's 'The Brutalist' and France's 'Emilia Perez,' the Indo-French co-production has received critical acclaim.

'All We Imagine As Light', starring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, made history last year by becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. The Golden Globes aired on Sunday night in the US and are available for streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.

(With inputs from agencies.)