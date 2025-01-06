Malini Awasthi: Embracing Live Music and Audience Connection

Renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi, acknowledged for her compelling live performances, finds recording for films to be lacking in the spontaneous expressiveness she cherishes. Awasthi describes the film singing process as overly technical, devoid of the vibrancy that marks her live shows.

Trained in Hindustani semi-classical styles like dadra and thumri, she shares her aversion to the studio setup, missing the dynamic interaction she enjoys with live audiences. At a recent festival, Awasthi seamlessly integrated dance into her performances of century-old verses and folk songs.

With her concert popularity rising globally, Awasthi notes an increasing youth interest in folk and classical music, attributing this trend to a broader exposure to diverse musical genres. She highlights the revival of retro music, signaling a return to cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)