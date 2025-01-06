Left Menu

Empowering Indian Filmmakers: MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone Returns

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival announced the second edition of MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone. The initiative mentors emerging filmmakers from India, providing them with resources and guidance from renowned filmmakers to create short films in four regional languages. These films will premiere online for extensive viewership.

06-01-2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), the renowned organizer of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, has announced the second edition of its 'MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone' initiative. This year's program will see guidance from some of India's top filmmakers, including Konkona Sensharma, Vetri Maaran, Vikramaditya Motwane and Lijo Jose Pellissery.

The initiative aims to nurture four filmmakers from across the country, providing them with grants, filmmaking equipment like the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the MacBook Pro for editing. The selected filmmakers will develop short films between 20-40 minutes in Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, and Tamil, ensuring representation of diverse regional languages.

The short films will debut at a special screening event and later on MAMI's YouTube channel for wider access. Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur emphasizes the program's inclusive vision, while mentors express their excitement to work with emerging talents and produce high-quality storytelling.

