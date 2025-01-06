Asian Paints Unveils Chromacosm: A Colour Revolution in Architecture

Asian Paints has launched Chromacosm, the world's largest architectural colour system, featuring over 5,300 unique shades. This innovation aims to transform how industry professionals engage with colour, offering a broader range of choices to meet their creative needs.

In collaboration with celebrated architect and artist Suchi Reddy, founder of Reddymade Studio, Asian Paints marked the launch with an art installation. This installation, a reflection of Chromacosm's potential, is designed to offer a three-dimensional exploration of colour, taking viewers on a visual journey through the spectrum.

The unveiling of Chromacosm is set to become a cornerstone in the design industry, providing a diverse library of colours for architects and designers worldwide, and it highlights Asian Paints' commitment to leading advancements in colour technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)