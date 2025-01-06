Left Menu

Asian Paints Unveils Chromacosm: A Colour Revolution in Architecture

Asian Paints introduces Chromacosm, the largest architectural colour system with over 5,300 shades, designed to disrupt how designers interact with colours. Renowned artist and architect Suchi Reddy celebrates with an art installation reflecting the infinite possibilities of Chromacosm, marking a new era in the design industry's approach to colour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Asian Paints has launched Chromacosm, the world's largest architectural colour system, featuring over 5,300 unique shades. This innovation aims to transform how industry professionals engage with colour, offering a broader range of choices to meet their creative needs.

In collaboration with celebrated architect and artist Suchi Reddy, founder of Reddymade Studio, Asian Paints marked the launch with an art installation. This installation, a reflection of Chromacosm's potential, is designed to offer a three-dimensional exploration of colour, taking viewers on a visual journey through the spectrum.

The unveiling of Chromacosm is set to become a cornerstone in the design industry, providing a diverse library of colours for architects and designers worldwide, and it highlights Asian Paints' commitment to leading advancements in colour technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

