Punk Spirit and Solidarity: The Story of Kings Punks Toy Drive

Thirty-five years ago, José Luis Escobar Hoyos began the Kings Punks toy drive to help children living on the streets of Mexico City. His initiative inspired a community of volunteers, many from the punk movement, to distribute toys and joy to children on Three Kings Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:36 IST
Thirty-five years ago, José Luis Escobar Hoyos, a teenage punk, launched an initiative to debunk stereotypes about his lifestyle. His project, Kings Punks, channels the essence of punk values - mutual support and solidarity - by distributing toys to children on the streets of Mexico City every Epiphany.

Over the years, this grassroots effort has grown, drawing in volunteers adorned in punk attire, distributing scooters and action figures. Recently, the scope has expanded to include migrant encampments beyond familiar streets.

This collective of punks, joined by personalities like lucha libre wrestler Peter Punk, and volunteers like shoemaker Marcos Grande, emphasizes the drive's core message: giving joy to children who often miss out on Three Kings Day celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

