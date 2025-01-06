Punk Spirit and Solidarity: The Story of Kings Punks Toy Drive
Thirty-five years ago, José Luis Escobar Hoyos began the Kings Punks toy drive to help children living on the streets of Mexico City. His initiative inspired a community of volunteers, many from the punk movement, to distribute toys and joy to children on Three Kings Day.
Thirty-five years ago, José Luis Escobar Hoyos, a teenage punk, launched an initiative to debunk stereotypes about his lifestyle. His project, Kings Punks, channels the essence of punk values - mutual support and solidarity - by distributing toys to children on the streets of Mexico City every Epiphany.
Over the years, this grassroots effort has grown, drawing in volunteers adorned in punk attire, distributing scooters and action figures. Recently, the scope has expanded to include migrant encampments beyond familiar streets.
This collective of punks, joined by personalities like lucha libre wrestler Peter Punk, and volunteers like shoemaker Marcos Grande, emphasizes the drive's core message: giving joy to children who often miss out on Three Kings Day celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Missile Interception: Yemen's Solidarity Strike on Israel
Global solidarity key to future pandemic preparedness, says UN chief
Karachi Protests Escalate: Nationwide Solidarity for Parachinar
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash victims
Sonam Wangchuk Joins Forces with Fasting Farmer Leader: A Solidarity Gesture for Farmers' Demands