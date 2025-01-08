Left Menu

Triumphs and Transitions: Highlights from the Golden Globes and Beyond

This article highlights key moments and transitions in the entertainment industry, including significant wins at the Golden Globes, BAFTA nominations, consolidation in TV streaming, and news of a folk music icon's passing. Notable wins at the Golden Globes included 'The Brutalist' and 'Shogun.'

Updated: 08-01-2025 02:29 IST
The Golden Globes recognized 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' as standout films, awarding Adrien Brody as Best Drama Actor and Brady Corbet as Best Director. 'Shogun' and 'Hacks' dominated television categories, with Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada securing acting honors.

The entertainment world continues to shift, with Disney's Hulu + Live TV merging with FuboTV, paving the way for a new sports streaming venture. Meanwhile, subscription prices for Discovery+ are on the rise as streaming giants seek profitability.

A somber note was struck with the passing of Peter Yarrow, a beloved folk musician, at 86. The music world mourns his loss while celebrating a legacy that spanned decades.

