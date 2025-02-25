Tragic Discovery: LIC Agent Found Dead

A 55-year-old LIC agent, Anurag Srivastava, was found dead under tragic circumstances in his residence in Musafirkhana Nagar Panchayat, Uttar Pradesh. The police have reported that the discovery was made on Tuesday morning.

Srivastava's body was found hanging, confirmed Musafirkhana SHO Vivek Singh. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

To investigate further, the police have seized Srivastava's mobile phone, exploring all possible circumstances that may have led to this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)