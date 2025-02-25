Tragic Discovery: LIC Agent Found Dead
Anurag Srivastava, a 55-year-old LIC agent, was found dead at his home in Musafirkhana, Uttar Pradesh. The police discovered his body hanging and have begun an investigation, including a post-mortem and examining his mobile phone, to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 25-02-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 09:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old LIC agent, Anurag Srivastava, was found dead under tragic circumstances in his residence in Musafirkhana Nagar Panchayat, Uttar Pradesh. The police have reported that the discovery was made on Tuesday morning.
Srivastava's body was found hanging, confirmed Musafirkhana SHO Vivek Singh. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
To investigate further, the police have seized Srivastava's mobile phone, exploring all possible circumstances that may have led to this incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Villages: Uttar Pradesh's Gram Chaupal Initiative
Ajay Raj Sharma: Architect of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force Passes Away
Uttar Pradesh Exceeds Devotee Target at Maha Kumbh Mela
Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP Leaders Commemorate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's Legacy
Tractor Trolley Accident in Uttar Pradesh Leaves 34 Injured