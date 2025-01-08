Left Menu

Yash Unveils 'Toxic' First-Look in a Cinematic Birthday Surprise

Kannada cinema icon Yash celebrated his 39th birthday by revealing a first-look video of his new film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups'. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this marks his first project following 'KGF: Chapter 2'. The film showcases Yash's unique artistic vision and commercial storytelling skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada cinema star Yash, renowned for his role in the 'KGF' franchise, has delighted fans by unveiling a teaser for his upcoming project, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups', on his 39th birthday. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and promises to be a creative collaboration.

Set in a posh nightclub called 'Paraiiso', the teaser features Yash in a white suit and fedora, exuding charisma as he enters the vibrant setting. Co-written by Yash and Mohandas, the project reflects a fusion of artistic vision and commercial storytelling.

Yash, also a producer on the film, released the 'Toxic: Birthday Peek' via his official X page, expressing excitement for the venture. The movie remains shrouded in mystery, with a release date yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

