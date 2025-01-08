Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan Reflects on 25 Years in Bollywood: From Debut to Stardom

Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan shares insights on his journey in the film industry over the last 25 years. Despite his success, he remains as shy and anxious as when he starred in his debut film, 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. Hrithik thanks fans for their support and reveals upcoming projects 'War 2' and 'Krrish 4'.

Updated: 08-01-2025 13:58 IST
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan remains as shy and anxious as when he first debuted 25 years ago, he revealed during a media event on Tuesday. The release of his debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' will coincide with his 51st birthday, marking two and a half decades in the industry.

Directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, the 2000 film was a major success and also featured Ameesha Patel. Discussing his journey in Bollywood, Hrithik stated he dislikes terms like 'legacy' or 'milestone' to define his career, expressing humility and gratitude towards fans and media for their support.

Following his initial breakthrough, Hrithik delivered numerous box office hits, including 'War' and 'Super 30'. Looking ahead, his upcoming movies 'War 2' and 'Krrish 4' promise to keep fans excited. The actor acknowledged the media and fans for playing a pivotal role in his growth both as an artist and a human being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

