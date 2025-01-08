Hrithik Roshan Reflects on 25 Years in Bollywood: From Debut to Stardom

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan remains as shy and anxious as when he first debuted 25 years ago, he revealed during a media event on Tuesday. The release of his debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' will coincide with his 51st birthday, marking two and a half decades in the industry.

Directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, the 2000 film was a major success and also featured Ameesha Patel. Discussing his journey in Bollywood, Hrithik stated he dislikes terms like 'legacy' or 'milestone' to define his career, expressing humility and gratitude towards fans and media for their support.

Following his initial breakthrough, Hrithik delivered numerous box office hits, including 'War' and 'Super 30'. Looking ahead, his upcoming movies 'War 2' and 'Krrish 4' promise to keep fans excited. The actor acknowledged the media and fans for playing a pivotal role in his growth both as an artist and a human being.

(With inputs from agencies.)