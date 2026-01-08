Legacy of Ecology: Remembering Madhav Gadgil

Madhav Gadgil, a renowned ecologist and visionary in India's environmental conservation, has died in Pune at the age of 83. According to family sources, he succumbed to a brief illness late Wednesday night.

Gadgil was instrumental in establishing the Centre for Ecological Sciences at IISc and chaired the renowned Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, known as the Gadgil Commission. His work on the Western Ghats earned him the prestigious Champions of the Earth award in 2024, highlighting his substantial contributions to environmental science and policy.

Born in a distinguished academic family in Pune, Gadgil made significant strides in ecology, forming key research institutions and authoring influential works. His contributions garnered numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. His final rites will be conducted today.