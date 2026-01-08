Left Menu

Legacy of Ecology: Remembering Madhav Gadgil

Madhav Gadgil, a pioneering ecologist known for shaping India's conservation policies, has passed away at 83. He founded the Centre for Ecological Sciences at IISc and led the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, significantly contributing to ecological research and environmental debates in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:55 IST
Legacy of Ecology: Remembering Madhav Gadgil
Madhav Gadgil
  • Country:
  • India

Madhav Gadgil, a renowned ecologist and visionary in India's environmental conservation, has died in Pune at the age of 83. According to family sources, he succumbed to a brief illness late Wednesday night.

Gadgil was instrumental in establishing the Centre for Ecological Sciences at IISc and chaired the renowned Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, known as the Gadgil Commission. His work on the Western Ghats earned him the prestigious Champions of the Earth award in 2024, highlighting his substantial contributions to environmental science and policy.

Born in a distinguished academic family in Pune, Gadgil made significant strides in ecology, forming key research institutions and authoring influential works. His contributions garnered numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. His final rites will be conducted today.

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan: ACB lodges case against consumer officials, private firms for irregularities in food supply scheme

Rajasthan: ACB lodges case against consumer officials, private firms for irr...

 India
2
Two killed as bike hits electric pole in UP's Ballia

Two killed as bike hits electric pole in UP's Ballia

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several injured

UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several i...

 Global
4
2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026