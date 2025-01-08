Stars Evacuate as Pacific Palisades Wildfires Threaten Hollywood Havens

Hollywood stars including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore, and James Woods were forced to evacuate as wildfires engulfed the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The swift-moving fires, driven by strong winds, had firefighters scrambling to contain them as tens of thousands were evacuated. The flames threatened more than 13,000 structures and forced roadways to close as residents fled to safety, abandoning their vehicles in haste. The fire not only endangered multimillion-dollar homes but also parts of the Palisades Charter High School, a location revered in Hollywood.

As over 30,000 residents faced evacuation orders, celebrities expressed their ordeal on social media, thanking first responders. The Los Angeles Unified School District relocated students from nearby campuses, and the entertainment industry canceled events amid the chaos. The ongoing fires highlight the recurring natural disaster challenges faced by California.

(With inputs from agencies.)