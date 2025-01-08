Vande Bharat Express Makes Film Debut

Left Menu

Vande Bharat Express train is featured in a commercial shoot at Mumbai Central, marking its first cinematic appearance. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this initiative aligns with Western Railway's policy to generate non-fare revenue. The shoot contributed Rs 23 lakh, exceeding previous earnings on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vande Bharat Express train has embarked on a new journey, this time on the silver screen. For the first time, Western Railway permitted the semi-high-speed train's use in a commercial film shoot conducted at Mumbai Central station.

Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar directed the shoot at platform number five, capitalizing on the opportunity to feature the iconic train. The decision by Western Railway officials was made due to the train's non-operational status on Wednesdays when it undergoes maintenance.

The initiative proved economically beneficial, bringing in Rs 23 lakh in non-fare box revenue. This surpasses the Rs 20 lakh earned during its routine travel. Western Railway's Chief PRO confirmed the practice of allowing train usage for films under set guidelines, emphasizing the mutual benefits of showcasing trains in cinematic works.

(With inputs from agencies.)

