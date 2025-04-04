Indigenous Protests Disrupt Brazil's Soybean Shipments

Shipping of Brazil's substantial soybean crop via the river port of Miritituba is facing disruption this week due to indigenous protests and substandard road conditions. Global grain traders like Cargill and Bunge maintain significant operations in Miritituba, which now stands amidst tensions.

China's soaring demand for Brazilian soybeans, driven by ongoing trade skirmishes with the U.S., underscores the port's importance. Last year, Miritituba loaded around 15 million tons of soy and corn. Projections anticipate a volume increase of approximately 20% this year.

The Munduruku community is blocking a crucial section of the Transamazonian Highway to urge Brazil's Supreme Court to reject a 2023 law limiting indigenous land rights. This unrest is exacerbating congestion, delaying truck cargo discharge by days. The situation has intensified confrontations between indigenous groups and truckers, raising concerns over future protests.

