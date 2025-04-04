Global Unity: Preventing a Trade War

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in a series of diplomatic talks on Friday with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The discussions centered on the controversial issue of U.S. tariffs and the potential for a damaging global trade war.

According to a statement from his office, Starmer stressed the importance of like-minded nations maintaining strong diplomatic relationships and dialogue. He highlighted that these ties are essential for mutual security and economic stability amidst challenging international trade dynamics.

The leaders collectively agreed that an all-out trade war would be detrimental to global interests and pledged to maintain close communication in the coming days, seeking to prevent any escalation in tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)