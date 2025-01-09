SAG Awards Nominations Highlight 'Wicked' as Oscar Contender
The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced, with 'Wicked' leading with five nods, including best ensemble and individual nominations for Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey. The SAG Awards often predict the Academy Awards outcomes, drawing close parallels to Oscar contenders.
- Country:
- United States
The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards saw the smash hit musical 'Wicked' top the nominations list with five nods. The acclaimed film landed a coveted best ensemble nomination and individual recognitions for stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey.
Problems arose when out-of-control wildfires in Los Angeles forced SAG to cancel a live nomination announcement, opting for a press release instead. Despite this disruption, 'Wicked's' SAG nods bolstered its Oscar potential, already highlighted by its recent National Board of Review recognition in New York.
Prominent contenders for the best ensemble category include 'Anora,' 'Conclave,' 'Emilia Pérez,' and 'A Complete Unknown.' As the SAG Awards are a significant predictor of Oscar success, the film community closely watches these nominations, with the ceremony set for February 23 in Los Angeles and streamed live on Netflix.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Number of nominations filed in 2024 stood at 12,459, as compared to 11,692 in 2019: Election Commission.
Bumrah Leading ICC Test Cricketer Nominations with Remarkable Performance
Cricket Superstars: Arshdeep Singh and Smriti Mandhana Shine in ICC Nominations
Uttarakhand Gears Up for 2024-25 Municipal Elections with 6,496 Nominations
SAG Awards Spotlight: 'Wicked' Dominates Film Nominations