SAG Awards Nominations Highlight 'Wicked' as Oscar Contender

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards saw the smash hit musical 'Wicked' top the nominations list with five nods. The acclaimed film landed a coveted best ensemble nomination and individual recognitions for stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey.

Problems arose when out-of-control wildfires in Los Angeles forced SAG to cancel a live nomination announcement, opting for a press release instead. Despite this disruption, 'Wicked's' SAG nods bolstered its Oscar potential, already highlighted by its recent National Board of Review recognition in New York.

Prominent contenders for the best ensemble category include 'Anora,' 'Conclave,' 'Emilia Pérez,' and 'A Complete Unknown.' As the SAG Awards are a significant predictor of Oscar success, the film community closely watches these nominations, with the ceremony set for February 23 in Los Angeles and streamed live on Netflix.

