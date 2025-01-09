AWBI Joins Hands with NALSAR for Animal Welfare Legal Training

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has entered into a collaboration with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, to deliver legal training to civil society members engaged in animal welfare.

This partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by AWBI Chairman Abhijit Mitra and NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Shrikrishna Deva Rao. The initiative focuses on establishing training programs for Honorary Animal Welfare Representatives, who are pivotal in combating animal cruelty and supporting local authorities in rescue operations.

These representatives will undergo comprehensive training in animal welfare laws, procedures, and investigative techniques during the three-day sessions. AWBI further announced plans to celebrate Animal Welfare Fortnight from January 14-30, marking its commitment to enhancing national animal welfare efforts.

