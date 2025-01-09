Left Menu

AWBI Joins Hands with NALSAR for Animal Welfare Legal Training

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has partnered with NALSAR University of Law to provide legal training to civil society members. The collaboration aims to train Honorary Animal Welfare Representatives in animal laws and investigative techniques, enhancing efforts to address animal cruelty nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:34 IST
AWBI Joins Hands with NALSAR for Animal Welfare Legal Training
  • Country:
  • India

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has entered into a collaboration with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, to deliver legal training to civil society members engaged in animal welfare.

This partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by AWBI Chairman Abhijit Mitra and NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Shrikrishna Deva Rao. The initiative focuses on establishing training programs for Honorary Animal Welfare Representatives, who are pivotal in combating animal cruelty and supporting local authorities in rescue operations.

These representatives will undergo comprehensive training in animal welfare laws, procedures, and investigative techniques during the three-day sessions. AWBI further announced plans to celebrate Animal Welfare Fortnight from January 14-30, marking its commitment to enhancing national animal welfare efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025