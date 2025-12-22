Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Student Found Dead in University Hostel

A 20-year-old student named Princy Kumari was found dead in her university hostel room in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. Her death, termed a suicide by authorities, came after her family contacted the warden when unable to reach her. A note was left, expressing regret for unmet expectations.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred at OP Jindal University in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, where a 20-year-old student was found dead, the police reported on Monday.

Princy Kumari, a second-year B.Tech student, allegedly took her life by hanging herself in her hostel room. She left behind a note apologizing to her parents for not meeting their expectations.

Authorities discovered Kumari's body after her family, unable to contact her, reached out to the hostel warden. The police have registered a case, with further investigations ongoing to determine the cause behind this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

