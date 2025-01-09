Tamil Nadu Celebrates Pongal with Grand Gift Distribution

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has officially launched the distribution process for Pongal gift packs, which include essential items such as rice, sugar, and sugarcane. This initiative aims to reach over 2 crore ration cardholders across the state.

The effort, estimated to cost the government Rs 249.76 crore, also entails the distribution of dhotis and sarees through fair price shops in Saidapet. Beneficiaries include nearly 2.21 crore rice category ration cardholders and residents of Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.

The distribution is set to occur between January 9-13, 2025, across 37,224 Public Distribution System outlets, with the help of about 50,000 personnel from various departments. The Pongal festival itself will be celebrated on January 14, 2025.

