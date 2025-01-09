Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Celebrates Pongal with Grand Gift Distribution

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin initiated the distribution of Pongal gift packs including rice, sugar, and sugarcane to over 2 crore ration cardholders. The initiative, costing Rs 249.76 crore, also includes free dhotis and sarees, benefiting millions across the state in celebration of the upcoming festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:32 IST
Tamil Nadu Celebrates Pongal with Grand Gift Distribution
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has officially launched the distribution process for Pongal gift packs, which include essential items such as rice, sugar, and sugarcane. This initiative aims to reach over 2 crore ration cardholders across the state.

The effort, estimated to cost the government Rs 249.76 crore, also entails the distribution of dhotis and sarees through fair price shops in Saidapet. Beneficiaries include nearly 2.21 crore rice category ration cardholders and residents of Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.

The distribution is set to occur between January 9-13, 2025, across 37,224 Public Distribution System outlets, with the help of about 50,000 personnel from various departments. The Pongal festival itself will be celebrated on January 14, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025