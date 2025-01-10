Left Menu

Alec Baldwin's Legal Battle: Seeking Justice Amidst 'Rust' Tragedy

Actor Alec Baldwin has filed a civil lawsuit against prosecutors and investigators for malicious prosecution and civil rights violations over the 'Rust' movie set incident. His lawsuit accuses them of defamation and mishandling evidence following the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death, for which he was initially charged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santafe | Updated: 10-01-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 05:59 IST
Actor Alec Baldwin has initiated a civil lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution and civil rights infringements following the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the 'Rust' movie set. The legal move comes after a charge of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin was dismissed by a judge in July.

The lawsuit, filed in a state district court in Santa Fe, accuses prosecutors and investigators of defamation and mishandling evidence. Among those named in the suit are special prosecutor Kari Morrissey and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, alongside Santa Fe County sheriff's office investigators.

'Defendants sought at every turn to scapegoat Baldwin for others' acts and omissions,' the lawsuit claims. The tragic incident occurred during a rehearsal for 'Rust,' where Baldwin accidentally discharged a pistol, resulting in Hutchins' death and director Joel Souza's injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

