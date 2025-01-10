Left Menu

Celebrating Hindi: Singapore's Fusion of Language and Culture

In Singapore, three new Hindi books were launched at the National University of Singapore as part of World Hindi Day celebrations. The event, organized by the High Commission of India, featured cultural activities, and highlighted the growing interest in the Hindi language among non-Indians, especially at NUS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 10-01-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 08:02 IST
Celebrating Hindi: Singapore's Fusion of Language and Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant cultural event marking World Hindi Day, three new Hindi literature books were unveiled at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The ceremony, attended by India's Deputy High Commissioner to Singapore, Pooja Tillu, aims to promote the global use of the Hindi language.

The event was a collaborative effort by the High Commission of India in Singapore, NUS, Singapore Sangam Hindi Association, and Indian publisher Vani Prakashan Group. Significantly, the initiative for these literary works came from Indian community members residing in Singapore.

During the celebrations, which coincided with the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Hindi language students at NUS were recognized for their efforts. Notably, Chinese-origin students Jonathan Lee and Gregory Neo recited Hindi poems, showcasing the diverse interest in Hindi at the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

