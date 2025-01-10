The Better Nut: California Pistachios' Global Push

In a strategic bid to capture the hearts and wallets of health-conscious consumers, Wonderful® Pistachios has unveiled its first international marketing campaign for California Pistachios, aptly titled "The Better Nut". This initiative focuses on promoting the nutrient-rich, guilt-free qualities of the snack, particularly in the burgeoning Indian market.

The campaign, which spans a variety of media including billboards, newspapers, and Amazon app promotions, highlights the pistachios' appealing visual imagery. An image of an arm flexing muscles made entirely from pistachios aims to firmly position these nuts as a wholesome protein source.

Supported by compelling data from a global study, the campaign taps into the rising consumer preference for healthy snacks. With 86% of surveyed consumers seeking protein in their diets and a significant portion keen on health over taste, pistachios are spotlighted as a prime choice. The media push, set across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, includes innovative 3D pistachio installations to captivate urban audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)