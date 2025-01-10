Left Menu

High Court Denies APDR Stall at Kolkata Book Fair

The Calcutta High Court dismissed a petition filed by the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) seeking permission to set up a stall at the Kolkata Book Fair. The court ruled the plea non-maintainable as the Publishers and Booksellers' Guild is a private entity and APDR lacks a registration certificate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:43 IST
High Court Denies APDR Stall at Kolkata Book Fair
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed a petition by the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) seeking permission to set up a stall at the upcoming Kolkata Book Fair.

Justice Amrita Sinha ruled the plea non-maintainable, stating that the Publishers and Booksellers' Guild, a private organization that hosts the annual event, requires regular registration certificates for stall setups at the fair.

Representing the guild, the lawyer argued that the fair is exclusively for publishers and booksellers, which APDR does not qualify as, leading to the rejection of their request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025